United States | Barack Obama acknowledged the weakness of Joe Biden’s performance

United States|However, Obama emphasized the truthfulness of his former vice president after Donald Trump was caught in several lies.

“Bad ones argumentative nights hurt, as I well know.”

This is how the former president of the United States Barack Obama commented the president on the X service Joe Biden81, gave a fumbling performance in the first election debate trying to return to the presidency Donald Trump78, with.

Biden was once Obama’s vice president who always wanted to be the “last man in the room” discussing decisions with Obama. The two know each other very well.

Obama rushed to defend Biden in the same message.

“This election is still the election of someone who has fought for ordinary people his whole life and someone who only cares about himself.”

According to Obama, the candidate who “speaks the truth; who knows what is right and wrong and tells the American people straight,” and a candidate “who lies for his own benefit.”

“Yesterday didn’t change that, and that’s why so much is at stake in November.”

There was no direct fact-checking part of CNN’s argument, but in the subsequent analyzes it was found that Trump lied significantly more often than Biden.

Biden was at his best as a performer back in March In his State of the Nation speech, so the fumble in the debate was a shock to many Democrats. Biden fumbled in the middle stages of the debate, but the final minutes were fumbled again.

For example Bloomberg analyzed that the Vice President Terrible Harris “won the debate” by appearing more convincing than the main candidates in a ten-minute CNN interview after the debate.

Biden improved his appearance on Friday at an election rally in North Carolina, and assured that he can still win the election, although he no longer walks and argues as smoothly as before.

A year 1984 election Ronald Reagan was the overwhelming early favorite, but struggled in the first debate Walter Mondale with quite distractedly. It sparked a discussion about the 73-year-old’s ability to cope. For example, The New York Times.

In the next debate two weeks later, Reagan improved his grip and even made Mondale laugh with a well-rehearsed and well-timed joke about how he wasn’t going to take advantage of the “younger candidate’s inexperience.” Reagan eventually won a landslide.

However, the next debate between Biden and Trump is not until September, so Biden, like Reagan, will not be able to offset his failure very quickly with possibly better success in the next debate.

The Republicans will nominate their presidential candidate at the caucus starting on July 15. The Democrats’ caucus begins on August 19.