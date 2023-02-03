United States | Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter: The woman accusing me of rape is an “opportunist” using Me Too

A former fan of the band claims that the singer raped her when she was 17 years old. Singer Carter has filed a countersuit against the woman.

A boy band Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has filed a counterclaim against the woman who accuses him of rape. According to Carter, the woman is an “opportunist” who is trying to profit from the Me Too movement.

In December, a former fan of the band filed a lawsuit in a Nevada court, alleging that Carter picked her out of a group of fans waiting for an autograph, took her to a tour bus, gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

According to the woman, the incident happened in 2001, when she was 17 years old. The woman is autistic and disabled. According to the woman, she also got a papillomavirus infection from Carter.

Carter deny the claims. He already said in December through his lawyer that the woman has been making baseless claims about him for years. Now an American Los Angeles Times Magazine says that Carter has filed a countersuit against the woman in a Nevada court.

According to Carter, the woman is not only an opportunist using the Me Too movement, but also tries to slander and even blackmail Carter together with another woman who has also accused Carter of rape. In 2017, the singer Melissa Schuman accused Carter of raping her in the early 2000s. However, the prosecutor did not press charges.

Carter has raised of The Guardian according to the lawsuit also against Schuman. According to Carter, women try to destroy a singer’s reputation and career for attention or money. According to Carter, Schuman and her father have over the past few years guided the woman who filed the lawsuit in December to tell police lies about Carter, and that her accounts are inconsistent.

Carter also claims in the lawsuit that he and the Backstreet Boys have lost $2.3 million since the allegations began, including concert cancellations.

The woman’s lawyer said, according to the Los Angeles Times, that Carter has a long history of harassing women and that this case will also be weighed in the trial. The woman herself told the media in December that when she filed the lawsuit, Carter had told her that no one would believe her.

“Even though I am autistic and disabled with CP, I believe that nothing has affected me as deeply and permanently as [väitetty] rape,” he said.

In 1993 founded Backstreet Boys is one of the world’s most successful boy bands. The American band’s best-known hits include, among others I Want It That Way and Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).

The band’s golden age was the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s, but the band still performs with the original line-up.

The group has also performed in Finland, a total of six times.