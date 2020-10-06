Affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, Donald Trump left the Walter Reed military hospital, where he had been treated for three days, to return to the White House, Monday, October 5. On his arrival, the US president pointedly removed his mask to greet the supporters who had gathered to welcome him. A gesture that sparked controversy and sparked a new pass of arms with his rival in the presidential race, Joe Biden.

Donald Trump himself announced his discharge from hospital on Twitter, saying that he “felt better than twenty years ago” and asking Americans not to let their lives be “dominated” by the Covid-19 epidemic. “He immediately drew the wrath of the families of the victims on social networks, because 210,000 Americans died of it”, specifies the correspondent of France Télévisions, Loïc de la Mornais, live from Washington (United States). His doctors will continue to follow him for a few days.

