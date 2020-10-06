The US president urged Americans not to let themselves be “dominated” by the virus. Joe Biden opposed him in response to the 200,000 deaths caused by the epidemic in the United States.

A clamor accompanied his exit. The Marine One helicopter bringing Donald Trump to the White House after three nights of hospitalization to treat his Covid-19 infection took off on Monday, October 5 at the evening to the cheers of his supporters. The latter did not hesitate to chant the name of the president.

Still sick with the coronavirus, the American president removed his mask upon his return to the White House, then he called on Americans to “go out” cautiously, having promised to resume his electoral campaign soon. In a skilfully orchestrated staging, the head of state got off the helicopter that brought him from the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, crossed the lawn, waving to the cameras waiting for him before climbing the steps to the balcony of his residence.

There, still looking tense, he adjusted his jacket, removed his mask and threw his thumbs up. A gesture of defiance for a leader who for months displayed his disdain for those who cover their faces to protect themselves from Covid-19. A sign of the importance that Donald Trump wanted to give to this moment when the electoral campaign was shaken by his illness and that he is lagging behind in the polls, his Twitter account published two videos, one of which, almost Hollywood, shows her arrival at the White House against a background of bombastic music.

“Don’t let him dominate you. Don’t be afraid, you’ll beat him, we have the best medical equipment.”, said the US president of Covid-19. “Get out, be careful”, even urged the one who is accused of having minimized the pandemic and whose management is criticized from all sides.

“We will go back to work”, “as a leader I had to do it, I knew there was a danger, but I had to do it. I was on the front line”, he said in the second video. “And now I’m better, I might even be immune, I don’t know”, he added.

The president-candidate, again very active on Twitter, is increasingly impatient to give the image of a candidate mobilized by his campaign less than a month before the November 3 ballot, against Democrat Joe Biden. “I will be returning to the field for my campaign soon !!!”, he warned on Twitter.

However, the medical team clearly emphasized that leaving the hospital was not synonymous with a return to normalcy. His doctor Sean Conley said he would not be fully relieved for a week and that Donald Trump could not return to the field before he was no longer contagious.

Opposite, Joe Biden, 77, who has maintained or even increased his lead in voting intentions after the debate last week, continues his campaign at his own pace. On Monday, he opposed the very heavy toll of the pandemic in the United States to the reassuring words of Donald Trump. “I saw a tweet he made, they showed it to me, he said ‘Don’t let the Covid control your lives’. Go tell that to the 205,000 families who have lost someone.”