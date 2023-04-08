Saturday, April 8, 2023
United States | Authorities suspected the shooter was roaming the University of Oklahoma campus – the situation is over

April 8, 2023
in World Europe
The university and the authorities issued a call on Twitter to avoid the southern parts of the campus and seek shelter. According to the police, the situation is over and there is no security threat.

of Oklahoma the university said on Twitter local time on Friday evening, that police were investigating the university’s Norman campus area for a possible shooter.

The news agency Reuters and a US news channel reported on the matter, among others CNN.

The authorities said in a message published on the university’s social media account that a person possibly armed with a firearm is moving on the Van Fleet Oval street located in the area.

The authorities are investigating the area, and assess that there is no security threat.


