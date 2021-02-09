In an apparently normal ashtray could hide a microphone. This is one of the incredible items that will be offered in an auction in California (United States) this weekend, reports France 3, Tuesday February 9. These spy movie-worthy items are real gadgets used by the Soviet Secret Service (KGB) during the Cold War.

It takes an expert to unmask these everyday objects, like a handbag that actually houses a camera. “You think it’s a normal bag but when you open it there is this mechanism inside“Says Koby Frederick, the sales manager, pointing to the inside of the bag. Recovered during the fall of the USSR, these objects were in the ephemeral KGB museum opened in New York, closed because of the Covid- 19. Some of them even have a deadly past: an umbrella used to assassinate the writer Georgi Markov could be sold for 5,000 euros.

The JT

The other subjects of the news