United States Attempts to protect world’s largest tree from forest fires that destroy California mammoth beasts

At least 2,300-year-old General Sherman and thousands of other mammoths are in danger.

Americans rescuers try to protect the world’s largest tree, General Sherman, from forest fires in the Sierra Nevada, California, says British newspaper The Guardian.

General Sherman is a mammoth teacher at least 2,300 years old, about 84 feet tall and nearly 1,500 cubic feet in volume. The diameter of the tree at the thickest point is eleven meters.

Rescuers have lined the base of a tree-aged with a fireproof aluminum cover in Sequoia National Park, home to thousands of other mammoth stalkers. Some other trees, a museum building and other buildings have also been protected.

Extinguishing work in Plumas County, California in July.

NPR channel by forest fires destroyed more than ten thousand mammoth breeders in the Sierra Nevada last year, accounting for about 14 percent of all mammoth breeders.

Thursday the forest fires were reported to be just over a mile from the Giant Forest, where General Sherman is also. San Francisco Chronicle said on Thursdaythat the fire is expected to spread into the forest over the next 24 hours.

California Fire Department by this year, a total of about 8,000 square miles of forest and terrain have been burned in the state. Last year in California was a record bad year with thousands of fires destroyed forest and terrain a total area of ​​more than 17,000 square kilometers.

Mammoth breeders have evolved to adapt to wildfires, but recent fires have become even more intense with climate change. This means, among other things, that trees may not survive severe and more frequent fires.