Houthi militiamen during a meeting at the end of military training, in Sanaa, Yemen | Photo: EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

The United States and the United Kingdom have conducted strikes against 30 Houthi targets in Yemen from aerial and surface platforms, local authorities report. Spread across about ten regions, the targets include command and control, an underground weapons storage facility, and other weaponry used by Iran-backed rebels to target international shipping lanes.

The United States Central Command (Centcom) reported that American armed forces attacked Houthi drones about to be launched in Yemen. The counteroffensive took place on Friday (2) and also extended to regions of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where drones were shot down by American navy ships.

The attacks take place at a time when the United States is active in the region. On another flank, American armed forces carried out air strikes in Syria and Iraq targeting 85 targets linked to Iran. American actions aim to contain militias in the region and keep maritime transport functioning, even in this moment of tension.

Also according to Centcom, one of the drones shot down in the Gulf of Aden had come from areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi. The attacks continued when four more drones prepared to be launched by the Houthi were located in the same region, in addition to seven more that were already flying over the Red Sea. All drones were shot down by the American army and there were no casualties.

The week was one of great tension between the United States and the Houthi. On Tuesday (30), a missile launched by rebels into the Red Sea came close to hitting an American warship. According to the US, the cruise missile came within two kilometers of the vessel, which put the armed forces on alert and intensified the warlike atmosphere on both sides.