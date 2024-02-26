After the service outage that occurred on Thursday and left customers across the United States without serviceAT&T announced that it will provide its users with a credit as compensation for the fact. According to what the CEO of the company stated, the amount of compensation is equivalent to what one day of telephone service costs.

The event occurred last Thursday and impacted thousands of people throughout the country. At the time, Users encountered a cut in cell phone and internet service. For this reason, there were multiple communication problems. The problem, which was initially believed to be general but was later confirmed to be only caused by the AT&T company, continued for almost the entire day.

Although logically the biggest problems were for the company's users, the problem was not limited to them alone. Given their inability to communicate, customers of other companies who tried to chat with AT&T users were also unable to do so. Days after the fact, The company referred to the causes of the inconvenience and communicated what the compensation will be..

AT&T will give US$5 credits to its customers affected by the outage in the United States

In a letter sent by the company's CEO, John Stankey, it was reported that AT&T will provide US$5 credits to those who have been affected in any way by the service outageas stated CBS News. According to what the manager expressed in this statement, the amount corresponds to what one day of the service costs.

AT&T will compensate users affected by the drop in service in the United States.

Along the same lines, he briefly referred to the reasons for the inconvenience and stated that it was not a cyber attack or any similar problem. According to his words, The trigger for the problem was the execution of an “incorrect process” while work was being carried out to expand the coverage network.