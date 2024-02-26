You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
AT&T will compensate US users affected by the service outage.
Photo:
AT&T will compensate US users affected by the service outage.
After the outage, the company offered compensation to its users.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
After the service outage that occurred on Thursday and left customers across the United States without serviceAT&T announced that it will provide its users with a credit as compensation for the fact. According to what the CEO of the company stated, the amount of compensation is equivalent to what one day of telephone service costs.
The event occurred last Thursday and impacted thousands of people throughout the country. At the time, Users encountered a cut in cell phone and internet service. For this reason, there were multiple communication problems. The problem, which was initially believed to be general but was later confirmed to be only caused by the AT&T company, continued for almost the entire day.
Although logically the biggest problems were for the company's users, the problem was not limited to them alone. Given their inability to communicate, customers of other companies who tried to chat with AT&T users were also unable to do so. Days after the fact, The company referred to the causes of the inconvenience and communicated what the compensation will be..
AT&T will give US$5 credits to its customers affected by the outage in the United States
In a letter sent by the company's CEO, John Stankey, it was reported that AT&T will provide US$5 credits to those who have been affected in any way by the service outageas stated CBS News. According to what the manager expressed in this statement, the amount corresponds to what one day of the service costs.
Along the same lines, he briefly referred to the reasons for the inconvenience and stated that it was not a cyber attack or any similar problem. According to his words, The trigger for the problem was the execution of an “incorrect process” while work was being carried out to expand the coverage network.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#United #States #ATT #give #compensation #users #loss #service
Leave a Reply