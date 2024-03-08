Saturday, March 9, 2024
United States | At the last minute, the Senate approved a package of legislation intended to prevent a partial government shutdown

March 8, 2024
in World Europe
The Senate gave its approval to the package just hours before the shutdown was set to begin.

of the United States the senate has passed a package of bills intended to prevent a partial shutdown of the federal government. The Senate gave its approval to the package just hours before the shutdown was set to begin.

The House of Representatives gave its own approval to the package on Wednesday. The legislative package will proceed next to the president Joe Biden on the table.

The fiscal year began months ago, but the embattled Congress has had trouble passing the 12 bills that make up the federal budget.

The package of laws recently passed by Congress covers six of these bills and provides funding for part of the federal administration until the end of September.

