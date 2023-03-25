United States | At least two people died in the chocolate factory explosion

There was an explosion at a chocolate factory in the state of Pennsylvania on Friday.

Stateside at least two people have died when a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania exploded on Friday, officials say, according to the Reuters news agency. Several people were injured.

In addition, nine people were missing after the explosion early Saturday Finnish time.

It was the chocolate factory of the RM Palmer company, which according to Reuters employs 850 people. The company is said to manufacture seasonal products especially for Easter, Halloween and Valentine’s Day. The explosion destroyed one of the factory’s buildings and damaged another.

American magazine According to The New York Times the explosion sent a large cloud of smoke into the air. The explosion was reportedly felt blocks away from the factory. The explosion happened at around 5 pm local time on Friday.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated, but according to the authorities, there is no danger of, for example, another explosion.

A reporter for Foxs News 29 Philadelphia television channel shared a video of the explosion on Twitter, showing how the explosion sent a cloud of smoke, flames and debris into the air.