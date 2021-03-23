Tuesday, March 23, 2021
United States At least ten people died in the shooting at a grocery store in the United States

March 23, 2021
One of the victims was a police officer who was the first police officer to arrive on the scene.

Stateside In the state of Colorado, at least ten people died in a shooting at a grocery store on Tuesday morning Finnish time. One of the dead was a police officer who was the first police officer to arrive at the shooting site, authorities told a news conference.

A man suspected of being a shooter has been arrested and injured by police, a state prosecutor said Michael Dougherty.

The shooting took place Monday at about three in the afternoon local time in the state of Colorado.

Police did not immediately provide precise details of the shooting or its possible motive.

