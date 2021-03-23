I.At least ten people were shot dead in a supermarket in the US state of Colorado. One of the dead was a police officer, said Kerry Yamaguchi of the Boulder police at a press conference in the city northwest of Denver on Tuesday. A suspect has been arrested. He was hurt. The police did not provide any information on the motive, with reference to the early stage of the investigation.

The police responded to an emergency call on Tuesday afternoon with a large offer and surrounded the shop complex. Special forces were also on duty. The security forces called on the suspect over the loudspeaker to give up. Eyewitnesses reported several gunshots and motionless people on the floor of the supermarket.

“Tragedy and Nightmare”

District Attorney Michael Doherty said, “It’s a tragedy and a nightmare.” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden has been informed of the Colorado incident and is being kept informed.

Fatal incidents in the United States involve guns that are easy to buy there. Last Tuesday, eight people were shot dead within a short period of time in three massage parlors in and around Atlanta, Georgia.