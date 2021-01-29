United States At least six people died at a poultry plant in the United States

Liquid nitrogen was likely to leak into the plant.

At least six people were killed in an accident at a poultry plant in the U.S. state of Georgia on Thursday, according to Reuters. Five workers died at the scene and one at the hospital.

A total of 13 people were taken to hospital, four of whom were to help the firefighters who arrived. Authorities said the three injured were in critical condition. A total of about 130 people were evacuated from the facility to the adjacent church building.

Authorities said liquid nitrogen leaked into production facilities at the Foundation Food Groop plant in Gainesville.

“The tragic accident happened at ten in the morning,” said the company’s vice president Nicholas Ancrum said at a news conference. “Among the dead are people from maintenance and oversight and management teams.”

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

Liquid nitrogen is colorless, odorless and tasteless. A small amount of liquid-cooled nitrogen is converted into a considerable amount of gas when heated. When inhaled, pure nitrogen displaces oxygen in the lungs, resulting in unconsciousness and death due to lack of oxygen. Contact with liquid nitrogen or exposure to cold vapor causes frostbite injuries to the respiratory tract, skin and eyes.

In the food industry, liquid nitrogen is used, among other things, to cool and freeze products.

In December, there was a similar accident in Los Angeles that killed four people at a Golden West Food Group facility.