All the windows of a tower have been blown out. Hurricane Laura wreaked havoc in the southern United States. Landscapes of destruction after gusts of more than 240 km / h. A chemical plant has been burning for 24 hours. Faced with chlorine emissions, the population has been called on to take it easy in their homes. This is the biggest storm for 50 years in the region. At least six people have lost their lives, four of them from falling trees on their homes.

“We had enormous damage but it could have been worse, the tree only fell on part of the house”, an inhabitant is reassured as best he can. 24 hours after its passage, the category 4 hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm, but in Lake Charles (Louisiana), without water or electricity, the work of the inhabitants has only just begun. In neighboring Texas, many trees destroyed homes. A total of 1.5 million people were evacuated. Donald Trump has indicated that he will be going there.