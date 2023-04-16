Monday, April 17, 2023
United States | At least four were killed in a mass shooting at a birthday party

April 16, 2023
According to unconfirmed reports, up to 20 people were shot when the birthday party opened fire as a result of an argument.

At least four people have been killed and several injured in a mass shooting in Alabama in the southern part of the United States, police said on Sunday.

The police did not say whether the shooter or shooters have been caught.

According to American media, the shooting happened at a birthday party at a dance studio in Dadeville, northeast of the state capital Montgomery, late Saturday. According to unconfirmed reports, up to 20 people were shot when the party opened fire as a result of a dispute.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, which statistics mass shootings, there have already been at least 162 mass shootings in the United States during the current year, reports the news channel CNN. The organization considers mass shootings to be acts of blood in which at least four people die, excluding the shooter.

