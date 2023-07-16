United States | At least four people have died in a mass shooting in a small town in Georgia

The suspect is still at large, but his identity is known. The authorities have ordered the man to be arrested.

Stateside In the state of Georgia, at least four people have died in a mass shooting that took place on Saturday evening in the small town of Hampton, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The authorities have confirmed the matter to the news agency.

The small town of 8,500 inhabitants is located about 65 kilometers south of the state capital, Atlanta.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting that happened late Saturday.

“I can confirm that four people have died,” a county spokesperson Melissa Robinson told AP.

“The suspect is still at large.”

Hampton police chief James Turner said at a press conference Saturday afternoon local time that authorities are trying to track down the suspect and arrest him. The identity of the suspect is known to the authorities.