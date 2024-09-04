United States | At least four dead and several injured in school shooting in Georgia

United States|The police have arrested the suspected shooter. According to CNN’s source, the suspect is apparently 14 years old.

Four one person was killed and several were injured when a gunman opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, USA.

CNN’s according to 30 people have been injured. CBS News the news says that nine injured people have been hospitalized. The matter was also reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Company BBC and news agencies AFP and Reuters.

The police have arrested the suspected shooter. According to a CNN police source, the suspect is believed to be 14 years old.

Shooting started on Wednesday morning local time. Sheriff Jud Smith confirmed to CBS that several students were injured in the shooting.

According to a video taken from a helicopter by a local news agency, several police officers and ambulances were present at the school. Apalachee High School is located approximately 72 kilometers northeast of the state capital, Atlanta.

Americans media previously reported that school staff sent a stern message to the students’ parents, forbidding parents from sending their children to the school.

“Law enforcement is here. Please do not try to come to school at this time, as the police are securing the area,” the message read.

Georgian governor Brian Kemp said in the message service X that the incident was quickly reacted at the state level. According to the White House, the president was also informed about the shooting For Joe Biden.