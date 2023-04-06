United States | At least four dead after tornado hits Missouri

The violent winds that ravaged the United States continued last night, as more than ten tornadoes struck the Midwest and southern states.

of Missouri state in the United States, at least four people have died Wednesday morning local time due to a tornado. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

The tornado hit the southeastern part of the state in the morning hours.

Rescuers found the bodies in Missouri’s Bollinger County, a police spokesman said Clark Parrott for Reuters. In addition, several people have had to be hospitalized. Parrott could not estimate the exact number of injured.

Bollinger’s the tornado that struck the area was one of more than a dozen storms located in the Midwest in the early hours of Wednesday.

An estimated 75,000 households in the Midwest, Arkansas and Texas have been without power.

In recent weeks, there have been several destructive storms in the surrounding areas. For example, at least 32 people died in storms that hit the Midwest and southern states over the weekend.