United States | At least five were killed and six were injured in a shooting at a bank in Louisville

The shooting happened at a downtown bank in Louisville, Kentucky, according to police.

At least five people have died and six have been injured in a shooting incident in Louisville, USA, according to the news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others.

According to the local police, the shooting took place at a bank located in the city center around 8:30 a.m. local time.

Newspaper According to The New York Times the shooting happened at the Old National Bank. Deputy Superintendent of the Local Police Paul Humphrey says, according to the newspaper, that the suspect has died. According to Humphrey, however, the details of this death were not immediately known to the police. There was also no immediate information on a possible motive.

According to AFP, a police officer is among the injured.

With more than 600,000 inhabitants, Louisville is located in the state of Kentucky. A baseball stadium is also located near the venue.