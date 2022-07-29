Friday, July 29, 2022
United States | At least eight people have died in flooding in Kentucky – The death toll is likely to rise

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in World Europe
A state of emergency has been declared in six counties of the state.

At least eight people have died due to flash floods caused by torrential rains in the US state of Kentucky.

Governor by Andy Beshear according to The deaths will be counted in double digits and new victims have received information every hour.

The water depth of the north branch of the Kentucky River is usually 30-60 centimeters, but during Thursday the depth of the branch increased to almost six meters.

Beshear has declared a six-county state of emergency, where four helicopters have rescued dozens of people from rooftops. Some of the residents have fled the floods into the trees.

Recommended

