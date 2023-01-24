United States | At least 7 people have died in another mass shooting in California

There has been a mass shooting in the Half Moon Bay area south of San Francisco.

At least seven people have died in two related mass shootings in Half Moon Bay, California. In addition, at least one has been seriously injured. Tells about it ABC7channel and news agency AFP.

Local police say they have arrested the suspected shooter. According to the police, the suspected shooter is a 67-year-old man.

of the Los Angeles Times According to police, a man who lives in the Half Moon Bay area was arrested two hours after the first shooting. According to the newspaper, the man was sitting in his parked car outside the police station. During the arrest, a weapon was found in the car, which is suspected to be the weapon used in the shooting.

News agency According to AFP, the shootings happened on Monday afternoon local time at farms located close to each other south of San Francisco.

According to the ABC7 channel, the man suspected of shooting was working on a mushroom farm where he opened fire. According to the channel, all the victims were colleagues of the suspect. The shooter reportedly acted alone.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Mateo County Police Department found four dead at the scene of the first shooting and one seriously injured person who was taken to a hospital for treatment. Soon after, police found three dead bodies in a nearby area. According to the sheriff, the motive is still unknown.

in California the latest mass shooting happened on Saturday, when a 72-year-old man opened fire at a dance hall in Monterey Park, Los Angeles. Eleven people were killed in the shooting after the Chinese New Year celebration.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom says on Twitter that he was visiting the Monterey Park victims at the hospital at the same time he learned of another mass shooting.

“At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I’m pulled aside and told about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy after tragedy,” Newsom writes.