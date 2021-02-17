At least 20 people died in the United States and another six in northern Mexico for the polar cold wave that with record temperatures below zero since last Thursday also caused snowfall and power outages to millions of people.

In the American city of San antonio, in the state of Texas, where average temperatures in February are around 20 degrees, there were -8 degrees, one degree above what was recorded in Alaska, while in Austin, the state capital the temperature reached -12 degrees, according to the AFP agency.

According to press reports, more than 20 people have died due to bad winter weather since last Thursday, most in Texas, but also in Louisiana and Tennessee.

A wave of polar cold in the United States caused snowfall and power outages for millions of people. Photo Bloomberg

NBC reported that a woman and a girl were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using a vehicle to generate heat in a Houston home affected by power outages.

In Texas, a populous southern US state more accustomed to spikes in heat than drastic drops in temperature, power companies have been running since the weekend partial blackouts to avoid overloading the system.

More than 3.7 million residents and businesses were without afternoon power across the United States, 3.2 million of them in Texas, according to the Poweroutage.us site.

The dangerous conditions due to the storm affected shipments of covid-19 vaccines, interrupting the planned injections, said the health authorities.

President Joe Biden, who already activated federal assistance for Texas on Sunday, spoke with the governor of that state and with those of other affected states: Louisiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

The president told them he will deploy “any additional federal emergency resources available to help the residents of their states weather this historic storm,” the White House reported.

Further north, Chicago expected up to 14 inches of snow before the end of the cold snap. Weather conditions led to nearly 60 flight cancellations at local airports today, according to an ABC affiliate.

“Closed due to inclement weather,” reads a sign for a business in Texas, United States. Photo Bloomberg

The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that a low pressure area will develop over South Texas tonight that will produce “heavy snow and ice” from the southern Great Plains, through the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday and into the northeast of the country on Thursday.

The icy Arctic air will linger over the central area of ​​the country in the coming days, the NWS said, after warning that the polar wind chill will spread to Mexico.

Northern Mexico, also affected by unusual subzero temperatures, registered at least six deaths and power outages in different states, reported authorities, who carried out operations to transfer homeless people to shelters or with homes not adequate to withstand the cold.

In Nuevo León, the capital Monterrey, the third largest city in the country, three people died from hypothermia and another from carbon monoxide poisoning from a heater.

In the neighboring state of Tamaulipas, the death, also due to hypothermia, of two agricultural workers was reported.

The power outages in the United States also had an impact on Mexico, since they caused the suspension of the gas supply that feeds Mexican electricity generation plants.

Nearly five million users in six northern states were affected by a blackout on Monday. Until this Tuesday, 82% of the service had been restored.