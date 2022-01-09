United States At least 19 dead in apartment building fire in New York

Nine of the victims of the Bronx Sunday housing fire are children.

At least 19 people were killed in a housing fire on Sunday in the Bronx, New York, USA, according to the Associated Press (AP), Reuters and AFP.

According to AP data, there are nine children among the dead.

Several dozen people have also been injured in the fire, according to some sources, more than 60. At least 32 people have been taken to hospital. There have been about 200 firefighters extinguishing the fire.

The fire broke out in the 19-story Twin Park residential building. According to the city fire chief, the fire is one of the most devastating in the area in recent times.