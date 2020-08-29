United States At least 14 people died of Laura poison in the United States

At least Fourteen people are said to have died in the devastation of Hurricane Laura in the states of Louisiana and Texas in the United States, local authorities and the media say, according to news agency AFP.

There were nearly 465,000 people without electricity in Louisiana on Friday. The hurricane has caused heavy rains and floods in the area.

Texas has been spared the worst devastation as the hurricane weakened before it arrived in the state. A total of at least four people have died in Texas.

Earlier on Friday, Haitian authorities said 31 people had died in the country due to Hurricane Laura, where the storm raged before moving to the United States.

Hurricane Laura landed in Louisiana early Thursday morning local time. At the time, its wind speed was 67 meters per second, making Laura a fourth-degree hurricane. However, it later subsided into a tropical storm on Thursday.

The hurricane caused extensive damage, and it will take several days to assess their extent.

