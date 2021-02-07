“I think this is the biggest union election in years. We are not talking about a single company, but Amazon. “ As of this morning, the 5,800 employees of the Bessemer (Alabama) site are voting for the creation of a union section affiliated with the RWDSU (Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union). Its president, Stuart Appelbaum, therefore situates the issue as follows: “The biggest union election in years. “ The firm created by Jeff Bezos, whose stock market valuation exploded with the pandemic, has never wavered from its anti-union position.

She thought she would be warm by opening a warehouse in March 2020 in Bessemer, on the outskirts of Birmingham, the largest city in Alabama, known in the 1960s as the “most segregated city in the United States”: the state, in the heart of the deep South, is dominated by ultraconservative republicans who have made it a “right to work” bastion, that is to say with as few social regulations as possible.

In Seattle, a pioneer city of the minimum wage of $ 15

The Seattle juggernaut had proceeded as usual, between club arguments, small gifts and appetizing carrots. Either in order: a pledge of 315 million investments and thousands of jobs, a donation of $ 10,000 to the city’s high school to create a scientific program and hiring for a minimum of $ 15 per hour accompanied social protection and stock options.

“We forget it a bit, but our slogan was twofold: 15 dollars and a union. Jorel ware

Amazon has felt the social winds turn in the United States all the more in the past decade since its headquarters are located in the city of Seattle, a pioneer in the implementation of the minimum wage at $ 15. The movement started with New York fast food restaurants in the fall of 2012. “We forget it a bit but our slogan was twofold: 15 dollars and a union”, would like to remind Jorel Ware, one of the first strikers. Amazon quickly understood that, in a context of growing rejection of widening inequalities, it would not escape the doubling of the minimum wage.

She therefore pretended to take the lead. Everything except a union: this is Amazon’s (barely) hidden motto. In the heart of Alabama, no one had found anything to complain about, neither the African-American Democratic mayor of Bessemer, nor the white Republican governor of the state, each going there with his “little” gift: 3.3 million dollars of public funds for the first, 41.7 million tax exemptions for the second.

The refusal of the hellish pace imposed by management

Patatras: two months after the opening with fanfare of the “fulfillment center” (order management center), a more modern term than “warehouse” which sounds too industrial revolution and XIX e century, employees contact the RWDSU (67,000 members). For the most part, they are African-Americans and participate in the protest movement after the assassination of George Floyd. They refuse the hellish pace imposed by the site management. US law requires a majority vote of employees to create a union branch. From August, “organizers” began to sign a petition. The following month, a website is created with information and arguments. In October, union officials and employees of the neighboring poultry slaughter plant came to the warehouse doors to distribute leaflets.

In Seattle, the parent company is worried: a majority vote would set a precedent. She fears the latter like the plague. The ball passed near in 2014, in Delaware, the state of which Joe Biden was the senator for thirty-five years. A manager had then invented a story from scratch: the union had abandoned his family after the death of his father. The New York Times had discovered the pot aux roses but too late. The methods have since been refined, or almost.

“Managers present anti-union propaganda disguised as factual information. An employee

In recent days, in Bessemer, “managers” have brought together groups of employees (about fifteen each time, no more) to explain to them for half an hour (not deducted from working time) the misdeeds of unionization. “They present anti-union propaganda disguised as factual information”, testified an employee, requesting anonymity to the AL site. com. Exercise sometimes goes wrong. “Why is Amazon stuffing our heads with these one-sided ‘facts'”, one of the workers said. Manager’s response: “Amazon is very clear about its position on unions. “

Indeed. These happenings in the form of social pressure appeared in the press and the spokesperson did not dismantle: “We want employees to understand the challenges of building a union. If the union is created it will impact everyone on the site and it is important that the associates understand what this means to them and their daily work at Amazon. ” According to federal statistics, wages are 34% higher in companies that have a union.

In recent years, Amazon has been able to count on the “15 dollars” optical effect as well as on the immense turnover of its employees. Which does not appear to be the case in Alabama. “More than 85% of the employees are African-Americans. And their main concern is that they don’t feel they are treated with respect, says Stuart Applebaum. We see this as as much a battle for civil rights as a social battle. “