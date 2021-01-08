The investigative online community Bellingcat investigated the rapid radicalization and final minutes of a woman who died in a convention building.

On Wednesday On January 6, a 35-year-old U.S. woman attempted to break through a broken window into a hallway that leads to the House of Representatives hall in the U.S. Congress Building in Washington.

A police officer standing in the hallway opened fire and shot the woman up close. The woman fell into the hallway and died a moment later.

The woman’s name is Ashley Babbitt, and he was one of the five people who paid with their lives to the president Donald Trumpin on the assault on the U.S. Congress by ardent supporters.

Babbitt however, was not merely a supporter of Trump. He had served in Afghanistan as a U.S. Air Force veteran who had previously voted in the Democrat election Barack Obama. In the 2016 election, he had ended up voting for Trump because he couldn’t stand the opponent Hillary Clintonia.

Little by little, Babbitt radicalized, and eventually turned his support for the sect-like Qanon conspiracy theory.

All of this is evident from the traces Babbitt left on the Internet and social media, which the online research community Bellingcat has found out in his extensive article.

Babbitt was one of the thousands of people who broke into the congress building on Wednesday Joe Biden after a demonstration questioning the election victory. He was listening to Trump’s speech in which the president urged protesters to continue to the convention hall.

Prior to that, Trump had been sowing false claims for weeks that he had won the election and that Biden’s victory was based on electoral fraud.

According to a Bellingcat report, the January 6 demonstration in Washington was preceded by weeks of online discussion between Trump’s extremists and Qanon conspiracy theorists through various channels. These discussions openly considered the conquest and even arson of the congress building.

An insider has called the dead Babbitt “patriot” created by the police in the attack, but based on the traces left on social media, he had radicalized quite quickly over the past couple of years.

Ashley Babbit killed in a congressional takeover attempt. Screenshot from WSVN 7News.­

Babbitt said in November 2018 on Twitter that he voted for Obama. He also said Obama did good things during his reign. At that point, Babbitt described himself as a libertarian. He supported Paulia Beach and Tucker Carlsonia.

By September 2019, the most radical tones had already entered the Twitter posts. They referred to conspiracy theories and accused the media and the “elite” of, among other things, human trafficking.

In February 2020, terms specific to the Qanon movement, such as “WWG1WGA” (Where We Go One We Go All) and “Q,” began to appear in Babbit’s posts.

In short, Qanon is a conspiracy theory that claims the global elite is running a pedophile circle. Proponents of the movement believe Trump to be the Messiah leading the United States into a new era.

Of the year In the spring of 2020, Babbitt began sharing more posts from Qanon accounts on Twitter. When Trump lost the election in November, Babbitt believed, like the rest of the Qanon people, that the election was fraudulent and that in the end, however, Trump would continue as president.

On January 5, Babbitt traveled from his home in San Diego to Washington to attend the demonstration. He listened to Trump’s speech and then continued with the crowd to the congress building.

The crowd easily infiltrated the understaffed building. They tried to get into the hall where congressmen were evacuated out of the way of the crowd.

According to Bellingcat, at about 2:45 p.m., Babbitt went in front of the crowd and tried to break through the window into the hallway where there were only a few police officers in civilian clothes in the congress building. However, this was interrupted by a police shot.

The day before, Babbitt had shared his last Twitter post. The tweet included the two proverbs used by the Qanon movement, “the Storm is here” and “dark to light” (from darkness to light).

Washington police have been accused of not being better prepared to secure the congress house so that crowd intrusion could be prevented. Police said they had no intelligence that the protesters could threaten the congress building.

According to Bellingcat, in online discussions with Trump’s extremists and conspiracy theorists, it had become clear that it was precisely the capture of the House of Congress that was the goal of radicalized protesters such as Babbitt.