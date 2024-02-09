United States | As expected, Trump won the primary in Nevada, Haley did not campaign

Haley will try to win in her home state in just over two weeks.

of the United States former president Donald Trump has won the Republican primary in Nevada. Although not all the votes had been counted early Friday, Trump's lead was out of reach.

The former US ambassador to the UN competing with Trump for the Republican presidential nomination Nikki Haley did not campaign in Nevada. Haley is now focusing on her home state of South Carolina, where the primary will be held in just over two weeks.

Haley has assured that she will continue to participate in the race, although her chances of becoming a candidate are considered very small. Trump commented on Haley's extension on Thursday, saying he didn't think it was a good idea.

“I don't know why he continues, but let him continue. I actually don't care,” Trump said.

“However, I think it's bad for the party, and it's actually bad for him too,” the ex-president continued.

On Thursday, voting was also held in the tiny territory of the Virgin Islands. The victory went to Trump there as well with about 74 percent of the vote. Haley received 26 percent of the vote.