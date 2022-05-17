The government of The United States confirmed that it will put its best technology at the service of the investigation of the UFO phenomenon and a large part of your budget. The objectives to achieve results in this research were presented during the congress conference on May 17, 2022.

East Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the conference of the House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee He made an announcement that frankly is hard to believe, since it is something that the intelligence and the military of this country have handled very carefully over the years.

The report revealed the beginning of investigations to categorize and the different events that are classified as UFOs. In addition, the National Defense Authorization Act requested the US Army to open a permanent office for the investigation of all these sightingswhich will bear the name of Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG).

The NDAA announced its changes for 2022 | Source: NDAA

André Carson, head of the defense subcommitteeindicated that:

“Today we will bring our organization out of the shadows, as UFOs can be a potential threat to national security and their investigation has long been stigmatized; the pilots avoided reporting it and the authorities laughed when they did. Department of Defense officials relegated this problem to the attic or swept it under the rug, skeptical of a possible threat to our country.”

With this change and with the officialization of the UFO investigation office, the technology and intelligence of the US military will become an active part of the record of this phenomenon, which clearly entails a skeptical part due to its connection with unconfirmed facts, but also a new method to be able to detect aerial threats while the technology of espionage by this means continues to advance.

The UFO investigation

Although this is the first time that an office dedicated to it has been opened, the investigation of the UFO phenomenon has been active for around 70 years. Some of the most important projects in this regard were Project Sign, completed in 1947, and Project Grudge, which only had participation in 1948.

Out of these two, Project Blue Book had the best reach and success, establishing constant investigations from 1952 to 1969 (ending with the moon landing). This reported more than 12,600 UFO phenomena of which the results of the investigation are not known until now.

