Ecuador announced this week that it will allow the US military to carry out operations in its territory with the aim of confronting illegal activities such as drug trafficking and human trafficking.

This is the second opportunity in Ecuador’s recent history in which military cooperation with the United States is opened.

What help will the US give?

The agreement, which still must be reviewed by the Constitutional Court due to the dissolution of the National Assembly in May by President Guillermo Lasso, allows temporary entry of US forces into the country to carry out specific operations, coordinated and supervised by the Ecuadorian authorities.

In the next month, the United States military will arrive in Ecuador to supervise ports, airports and routes.

14 years after leaving the Manta base, the US military returns to the country.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Minister, Gustavo Manrique, emphasized that this does not imply the permanent installation of US troops in Ecuador. and that the control and sovereignty of the country will be maintained during these operations.

This is not the first time that Ecuador cooperates with the United States on security issues. In the first decade of this century, the country gave up an air base in the city of Manta for US missions against drug trafficking.

In dialogue with the AP agency, analyst Gustavo Isch highlighted that the fight against drug trafficking is an international effort but questioned the timeliness of this decision, pointing out the lack of a previous solid strategy from the Lasso government in this area.

The president of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso.

This measure occurs in the midst of a serious insecurity crisis in Ecuador, with the presence of criminal structures dedicated to drug trafficking, extortion and kidnappings, as well as riots in prisons due to disputes between rival gangs. To which is added an electoral campaign marked by the murder of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

The second electoral round to elect Lasso’s successor is scheduled for October 15, with Luisa González and Daniel Noboa as candidates.

