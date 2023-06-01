United States | Armie Hammer will not be charged with sexual crimes

According to the statement of the county prosecutor’s office, the rape accusations presented in 2021 could not be verified due to insufficient evidence and the complex relationship between the parties involved.

Los Angeles the county prosecutor’s office has decided, as a result of a long-lasting investigation by the police, that the American actress Armie Hammer will be charged with sexual crimes.

In February 2021, Hammer was accused of rape and assault Effie– a woman with whom the actor was in an on-off relationship between 2016 and 2020.

According to the woman, the alleged rape and abuse took place in the spring of 2017. Hammer then denied that he was guilty to rape and has kept the same line ever since.

According to Hammer, all interactions with women have been consensual.

County Prosecutor’s Office according to the statement, the rape allegations could not be verified, as there was insufficient evidence to support the claim. According to the agency, the relationship between Hammer and the woman who accused him of rape was “complicated”.

According to the agency’s assessment, it was also not possible to prove that it was a non-consensual, forced sexual encounter.

Hammer published on his own Instagram account a statement related to the topic, in which he says that he is very grateful for the final result and expects a new beginning and the clearing of his name following the decision.

HAMMER has acted in films, among other things The Social Network, Call Me by Your Name and The Lone Ranger. However, he has not pretended that the accusations surfaced at the beginning of 2021.

Hammer has only been seen in a Disney movie Death on the Nilewhich premiered in 2022, as reshooting it would have been too expensive.

The matter has been reported by, among other things Variety and The New York Times.