United States Arizona still checks presidential election votes – strange counting involves conspiracy theories and Bill Gates name

In Arizona, Cyber ​​Ninjas is in charge of the audit count for Maricopa County votes, which promised to do the counting cheaply. Due to the confidentiality agreements, it is not known exactly what everything is being sought in the audit.

The United States six months have passed since the presidential election. Still, the votes cast in the state of Arizona are still being scrutinized.

The 2.1 million votes cast in Maricopa County have been counted and checked one by one in the past. Even a revised and validated result is not valid: Democrats Joe Biden defeated the resigned Republican president Donald Trumpin also in Maricopa.

Behind the audit are Trump’s supporters as well as a security company with no previous experience in auditing elections or electoral systems.

Inspection approved by the Speaker of the Arizona Senate Karen Fannin according to the audit, it is not a question of whether the result of the election should be changed or even of Trump.

“48 percent of Arizona voters don’t trust our electoral system, whatever the reason. And they deserve answers, ”The Washington Post quotes Fann, representing the Republican Party.

The Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix has been set aside for election scrutiny. According to a reporter from The Washington Post, there have been lumps inside and the doors are open. Anyone could access the ballot papers.

People hired by Cyber ​​Ninjas inspected the votes cast in Maricopa County in early May in Phoenix. The sounds have been checked twice before and no ambiguities have been found.

The inspection was suspended last Monday for a week as the indoor arena was needed for high school graduation. At that time, only one-fifth of the votes had been checked.

“Amateurs,” the former Republican senator told the Washington Post Jeff Flake. “This is horrible for democracy.”

Some Arizona Republicans fear that opposing the inspection will lead to so-called “mikepencet”. This refers to the January attack on Capitol Hill where Trump supporters threatened to kill the vice president Mike Pencen.

In Maricopa a company called Cyber ​​Ninjas has been hired to audit the votes cast. According to Karen Fann, Speaker of the State Senate, who decided on the contract, Cyber ​​Ninjas was elected because it offered to conduct an audit for $ 150,000. Another, more meritorious security company would have billed eight million.

Prior to winning the contract, the CEO of Cyber ​​Ninjas has prominently supported Stop The Steal, which believes Trump lost because the election was tampered with.

In addition to counting votes, people hired by Cyber ​​Ninjas have been looking for bamboo fibers in the ballots, as Trump supporters have claimed that the ballots were smuggled in from China. Employees have inspected the tags in UV light to verify the conspiracy theory that the Trump administration would have secretly put watermarks on the tags to ensure authenticity.

It is not known exactly what everything is being searched for in the inspection and how. Subcontractors have signed confidentiality agreements.

Conspiracy theorists has even been accelerated by the fact that in the Maricopa district the legality board has a member named Bill Gates, The founder of Microsoft Bill Gatesin full name. The devices of Dominion, a manufacturer of voting machines, in turn use Microsoft software.

“We’ve ended up in a rabbit hole,” Bill Gates, a spokesman for the Arizona law enforcement agency, told The Washington Post.

The rabbit hole is a parable favored by Qanon conspiracy theorists. The Qanon movement has supported Trump so strongly and in strange ways that the federal police FBI sees the movement as a security threat.

Previously in May, the Maricopa Electoral Audit Twitter account shared a picture of the directory of the digitized votes database and claimed that Maricopa County officials had removed the index prior to the audit. A subcontractor hired by Cyber ​​Ninjas claimed to have been able to “recover” the deleted database – which, according to Maricopa County, had never even been deleted.

According to Vice magazine Cyber ​​Ninjas admitted last week they were wrong: they had searched the database in the wrong place.

However, the damage had time to happen and the lie spread. The losing President Trump, as usual, hit the water mill. Trump commented by promising its supporters that the story would swell and soon begin to happen in other states as well.

Arizonan senior official, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is in pain. Although the audit count looks ridiculous, but it is a serious matter.

“They create game tactics here,” he said.

If the credibility of the election has been eroded, what will happen to the next election?

On Friday, Hobbs announced According to NBC Newsthat Arizona’s electronic voting devices must be replaced with new devices by the next election. The rationale is that no one knows what Cyber ​​Ninjas have gotten to do on the voting machines.