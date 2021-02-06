California (United States) has long symbolized the American dream. “California, even before 1848 and the discovery of gold, was coveted because of the San Francisco Bay, which was an extremely attractive point for trade with China. And that is why the United States went to war in Mexico, to be able to take this territory“, details Annick Fournier, professor emeritus of the University Panthéon-Sorbonne and specialist in the history of the American West, in the newspaper of 23 Hours of franceinfo, Friday February 5.

“The gold rush is what most symbolizes this Californian dream. There have been hundreds of thousands of people who have arrived from all over the world, not just from the east coast of the United States. “, continues Annick Fournier. Today, California doesn’t look so attractive. “What we see is that there is a negative migratory balance, that is to say that there are more exits than entry. But there are still a lot of entries in California “, specifies the specialist of the American West.