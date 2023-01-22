The United States has approved a vaccine for bees to prevent the development of diseases that destroy entire colonies.

The license for the use of the vaccine was given by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the vaccine made by the American biotechnology company, Dalan Animal Health.

The vaccine fights the “American foulbrood” disease, caused by the bacterium Paenibacillus larvae. The disease can weaken and even kill the entire hive.

Available at this first moment for commercial beekeepers, the vaccine is applied in the royal jelly, which will be ingested by the queen bee, keeping part of the vaccine in the ovaries.

The larvae born from the immunized queen bee are already immune to the disease, reducing insect mortality.

The immunization is a big step towards the preservation of bees, which are very important in the pollination of food, especially in the United States. The decline of this insect concerns both agriculture and the ecosystem in general.