A vial of Johnson & Johnson’s covid vaccine. AP

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized this Saturday the emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for covid-19, which, unlike the others that have already been approved, requires a single prick to immunize. It is the third approved vaccine for the disease in the United States, after Pfizer and Moderna, and there are millions of doses ready for distribution, which are expected to begin reaching citizens early next week.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine is 85% safe and effective, according to information released this week by the FDA, the drug’s licensing agency. The FDA declaration paved the way for emergency approval, requested on February 5, which finally took place this Saturday. The vaccine, according to a clinical trial on 44,000 people, was effective even with new variants of the virus.

The third vaccine comes when in the United States, where more than half a million people have died from covid, we begin to see how the contagion curve tends to flatten and deaths in nursing homes fall, but, at the same time, it grows concern about new variants of the virus. Millions of Americans wait their turn to be vaccinated, and Johnson & Johnson has promised to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June. In addition to the 600 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (which require two injections) committed by the end of July, by mid-summer there would be more than enough vaccines to immunize all Americans who want them.

Health experts were eagerly awaiting approval of a single-dose vaccine, which can speed up the immunization campaign. This Sunday the government advisory committee is scheduled to meet to approve recommendations on how to prioritize this vaccine. With three different ones in circulation, one of the challenges is managing the public’s concerns and doubts about which vaccine is better. Those of Pfizer and Moderna have shown efficiencies of 95%. That of Johnson & Johnson has shown an effectiveness of 85% against severe covid and 66% in moderate cases, but experts explain that the comparison is not so simple, due to the different places and times in which they have been carried out different clinical trials. Those of the first two vaccines, for example, were finished before new variants of the virus began to emerge. According to the National Institutes of Health, there is no evidence to favor one or the other vaccines based on their effectiveness.