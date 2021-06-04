One study revealed that a medicine to control diabetes could also be sold in the United States for weight loss. The tests were done on people with obesity and the average it was a loss of 15 kilos in fourteen months.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Wegovy for him long-term weight management. This medicine is a version at a higher dose of the drug semaglutide to control diabetes, produced by the Danish laboratory Novo nordisk.

As explained by the laboratory in a statement, the drug “is indicated as diet and exercise supplement for chronic weight control in obese or overweight adults with at least one weight-related comorbidity “.

In company-funded studies, participants taking Wegovy reported an average weight loss of 15%, or about 15.3 kilos. Participants consistently lost weight for 14 months before stabilizing.

In a comparison group that received injections with a placebo, the average weight loss was about 2.5%, or slightly under 2.7 kilos.

“Despite the best efforts to lose weight, many obese people struggle to achieve and maintain weight loss due to physiological responses that support weight regain,” said Martin Holst Lange, Executive Vice President of Development, Novo Nordisk.

He added, “The unprecedented weight loss of an anti-obesity drug marks a new era in obesity treatment, and we now hope to make Wegovy available to people living with obesity in the US.”

As reported, the laboratory expects to launch the drug in the United States at the end of June.

An exciting news

“With the existing drugs, you are going to lose maybe 5% to 10% of weight, sometimes not even that“said Dr. Harold Bays, medical director of the Louisville Atherosclerosis and Metabolic Research Center. Bays, who is also the scientific director of the Obesity Medicine Association, helped conduct studies on the drug.

In United States, more than 100 million adults are obese, or approximately 1 in 3.

“A decrease of even 5% in a person’s weight can bring with it health benefits, such as more energy, better blood pressure, and better blood glucose and cholesterol levels, but often that amount not enough for patients who are focused on losing weight, Bays said.

Bays said Wegovy appears to be safer than previous anti-obesity drugs that “they failed miserably“for safety issues.

The most common side effects of Wegovy were gastrointestinal problems, including nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. Often these effects subsided, but still about 5% of study participants they stopped taking it as a result of them.

The drug carries a potential risk that the patient will develop a type of thyroid tumorTherefore, it should not be used by people with a personal or family history of certain thyroid and endocrine tumors. Wegovy can also generate depression and inflammation of the pancreas.

Wegovy is a synthesized version of an intestinal hormone that decrease appetite. Patients have to give themselves a subcutaneous injection weekly.

The company did not disclose the price of Wegovy, but said it will be similar to that of Saxenda, a daily injection weight loss drug that costs more than $ 1,300 a month. The Danish lab is also looking to develop a pill version.

With information from AP

LM