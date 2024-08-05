United States | Approaching Florida, Debby strengthened into a hurricane

United States|Torrential rains and flooding are expected in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

in the Gulf of Mexico tropical storm Debby moving towards Florida has strengthened into a hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Debby is now the lowest category one hurricane on the five-step scale. It is expected to reach the Florida coast on Monday afternoon local time. A rain front moving ahead of the storm has already caused localized flooding along Florida’s southwest coast.

At least Evacuation advisories have been issued for nine Florida counties.

“Really, really significant flooding is expected, especially in north and central Florida,” stressed the state’s governor Ron DeSantis in his press conference.

The NHC warned that the Florida coast is threatened with storm surges up to three meters high at worst. At the same time, the storm will bring torrential rains as it moves from Florida northeast to Georgia and South Carolina over the next few days.

A state of emergency has already been declared for South Carolina and Georgia due to the approaching storm.