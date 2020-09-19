United States Appointment of a new judge of the new Supreme Court may be impossible before the presidential election, says researcher Mika Aaltola

If Trump gets a nomination through the last meters of his term, it will be a significant victory for him, Mika Aaltola, director of the Foreign Policy Institute, estimates.

The highest appointment of a new judge of justice in the United States before the November presidential election may be impossible, says director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola.

“My own political instinct would say that it is a very difficult project to get through,” Aaltola tells STT.

The appointment of a new judge became topical when a Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at local time of complications from pancreatic cancer.

Read more: Supreme Court Liberal Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead, Trump gets a chance to strengthen Conservative power in court

Aaltola bases his assessment, among other things, on the fact that the judge’s selection process takes time and the coronary situation makes meeting in the Senate difficult.

“Usually, the selection takes about 90 days on average, and has often taken much longer. There is very little time for the election. ”

Democrats, according to the researcher, are also very likely to slow down the process by all possible means, and at the same time, senators are under tremendous pressure to be on the ballot.

“There’s that contradiction between them [senaattoreiden] should be campaigning in their own states, and under that designation [presidentti Donald] Trump urges them to Washington. ”

Aaltola also points out that the appointment processes of a Supreme Court judge are never clear.

“Even the previous appointment was blunt, and it caused a big political storm in the United States,” says Aaltola, referring to Brett Kavanaugh’n selection.

Kavanaugh’s appointment process was overshadowed by allegations of harassment. Three women accused Kavanaugh of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

Following an investigation by the Federal Police into the FBI and interrogation of the Senate, Kavanaugh was elected a Supreme Court judge after a rigorous vote.

President Donald Trump and his appointed High Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh (right) in 2018.­

The nomination process may also be slowed down if there is some dirt in the candidate’s background.

“It is often found, however, when talking about time from the teenagers to the present day,” says Aaltola.

Researcher according to one question is also whether Republicans get the required majority or whether some party representatives jump to the other side of the issue at least before the election.

According to Aaltola, some senators might benefit from pushing through the appointment, but for senators from Libyan-speaking states and liberal states, the situation may be different.

“It only takes some Republican senator to question the appointment before the election, and it may well be that they can be found. For some, the situation is sensitive, ”and they don’t want to be connected to Trump’s agenda now.

Republicans have 53 seats in the Senate and Democrats 47. In a tie, the decisive vote would be the Vice President With Mike Pence, i.e., opposition from four Republican senators could hinder the nomination process in the current situation.

If Trump gets a nomination through the last meters of his season, it will be a significant victory for him, Aaltola estimates.

“And Americans love winners. “

Trump has so far appointed two Supreme Court judges: Kavanaugh in 2018 and Neil Gorsuchin in 2017.

Gorsuch became a judge of the Supreme Court who died in 2016 Antonin Scalian in place of. Scalia died less than a year before the president Barack Obaman the end of the season, and Obama nominated him in his place Merrick Garlandin. However, the Republican-ruled Senate did not even agree to vote on Garland’s appointment.

“Republicans appealed that in an election year, a judge of the Supreme Court should not be elected, but should wait for the president to be elected,” Aaltola says.

He adds that now Republicans are likely to act against their line.

According to Aaltola, the possibility of electing a new judge of the Supreme Court is likely to mobilize both parties as well. The fact that Trump would be able to appoint as many as three Supreme Court judges in a single term will set the Republicans in motion. Democrats, for their part, want to prevent Trump’s legacy from remaining so strong.

Judges can choose to remain in office until their deaths, and thus appointments often have significant social significance for decades to come.

On Friday Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87, had contracted cancer on several occasions. Bill Clinton the state of health of a Liberal judge appointed in 1993 was relentlessly monitored during Trump’s presidency, as before Ginsburg’s death the Conservatives had five members in court and the Liberals four. If Trump appoints a new judge to the Supreme Court, the election is believed to be directed at the Conservative judge.

The U.S. Supreme Court has decision-making power over several of the most sensitive matters that divide a nation. The Supreme Court makes decisions in matters such as the right to abortion, small arms, human rights and the death penalty.

Liberal judges have played an important role in maintaining the right to abortion in the United States, for example, despite conservative attempts to restrict it. In addition, they have prevented a significant increase in the powers of the president.

However, Aaltola points out that the Supreme Court is not a party-political body, but the judges have voted without the restrictions imposed by party positions.

“The position of the judges is a story specific,” he says.