In the face of the systematic and problematic use of cell phones during school hours which became an uncontrollable situation for the teachers, America’s schools They began to implement a new policy which consists of Store student devices in a box until the end of school hours to encourage concentration on subjects.

Compulsive cell phone use represents a series of problems that are still rarely mentioned in society, ranging from loss of concentration to addictive behavior that generates peaks of stress and anxiety in users. To fight this silent problem, educational authorities They made a decisive decisionas reported by the media CBS News.

The new policy began to be implemented upon the return to school after carrying out a pilot program in 2023, from which it emerged that Students who spent less time on their cell phones had the highest gradesIn this regard, a survey conducted last year by the Pew Research Center proved that 72 percent of American teachers said they saw cell phones as a major problem in their classrooms.

Even their own Students recognize compulsive use of cell phones as a problem that they can’t control. Speaking to the aforementioned outlet, an eighth-grade student at Martin Luther King Middle School in Virginia pointed out the positive change following the new policy: “I don’t worry about the notifications I get or who texts me or what’s happening on social media.”

Virginia's governor has issued an executive order restricting cellphone use in class.

Virginia’s Cell Phone Ban

Listening to the pressing concerns of teachers and the words of students, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, issued an executive order in late August to restrict cell phones by January 1although many school districts are already beginning to implement a pilot program.

In this regard, Youngkin acknowledged that there are still “very practical concerns that need to be taken into account,” such as the security reasons given by some parents to stay connected with their children.