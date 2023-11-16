United States | AP: Trump’s gag order put on hold

Stateside A New York State Court of Appeals judge has suspended the former president Donald Trump’s received a “gag order”, news agency AP tells.

The order means a partial limitation of the right to comment. It was given to Trump as part of a fraud trial in New York related to his business activities.

The lawsuit concerns the activities of Trump and his two adult sons in the Trump Organization business group. According to the court, they have exaggerated the value of the companies’ assets by up to billions of dollars in order to get better loans and insurance from banks.

The fraud judge issued the order after Trump made an update on the social media service in which he disparaged and insulted the secretary of justice.

Trump has also insulted the judge dealing with the case on several occasions, calling him, among other things, a crook and a very biased judge. The black attorney general of the state of New York has also received Trump’s barks Letitia Jameswhich he claimed was racist.

Now an appeals court judge ruled that the gag order could limit Trump’s freedom of speech. The pause was therefore ordered until the longer appeal process goes through.

The judge’s decision also affects Trump’s lawyers and other people involved in the legal case.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that the judge in the fraud trial abused his powers in imposing the gag order.

Trump has already been fined twice after violating the gag order. A total of $15,000 in fines have been imposed.