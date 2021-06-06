A shooting occurred early this Sunday in the southwest of Miami-Dade County, in southern Florida (United States), left three dead and at least six wounded, local authorities reported.

The perpetrators, not yet identified by the authorities, approached in a couple of vehicles the parking lot of a commercial area and they started shootingfor those leaving the local Hookah Inn where a graduation party was taking place.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramírez reported that one of the fatalities is a woman who was a correctional officer in Florida and that died in a nearby hospital.

The other two deceased, Ramírez said, lost their lives when the vehicle in which they were traveling se crashed into a campus wall in the Kendall town of Miami-Dade College, located close to the scene.

Detectives near the scene of the attack. AP Photo

Inside the car a firearm was foundAlthough police have not yet determined whether it is directly related to the shooting.

Three women and three men were injured for the shots and are admitted to local hospitals.

“Frustrating”

“This gun violence has to stop, it’s frustrating, every weekend is the same“, said Ramírez during a press conference.

The event occurs exactly one week after another armed attack occurred in Miami-Dade County and that left three dead and at least 20 wounded.

That shooting happened when numerous people they left a concert of urban music at the El Mula Banquet Hall in the northwest Miami-Dade city of Hialeah, and they were heading to their vehicles.

Attendees were shot by the occupants of a white van, which days later was recovered by the police from a canal in which it had been submerged, but the authorities are studying whether there was a second vehicle from which it would also have been fired.

Police has not reported the arrest of alleged perpetrators of that event or of the one that occurred this Sunday, for which there are ongoing investigations.

Following the news of the attack this Sunday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that they will not allow “a small group of violent actors” terrorize the population.

“I am fully committed to ensuring that the Miami-Dade Police Department has all the resources it needs to end this cycle of gun violence and prevent more tragedies taking violent criminals off the streets, “he said in a statement.

Precisely, to counter the recent escalation of gun violence in the county, on Thursday the Mayor’s Office and the Miami-Dade Police announced the so-called “Operation Summer Heat” (“Operation hot summer”), a joint plan between law enforcement agencies.

This is an increase in patrols which includes “overtime in long shifts in our most vulnerable moments,” said Miami-Dade’s top leaders, led by Mayor Levine Cava, about this operation that will last for twelve weeks.

Fountain. EFE and AP

PB