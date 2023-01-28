United States | Another mass shooting in California: Three dead and four wounded in the hills of Los Angeles

The shooting took place in an affluent area at a house that was rented for short-term use.

Three one person was killed and four were wounded in a shooting in Los Angeles between Friday and Saturday night. News channels, among others, report on the matter Fox 11 and CNN.

The shooting took place in the affluent Beverly Crest neighborhood, located in the hills northwest of downtown Los Angeles, next door to the better-known Beverly Hills.

The more precise location was at a house where there was some sort of gathering. The police did not confirm whether it was a party or some other kind of event. According to the newspaper Los Angeles Times, the house was rented for short-term use. News agency AFP reported that in the same corners houses are rented out through the Airbnb service for up to 10,000 dollars for the weekend.

The three who were shot to death were found in a car in front of the house. The four wounded were standing outside. Two of them were in hospital in critical condition.

The police did not confirm that they had arrested the suspect or suspects, but they said there was no longer any fear of the shooter or shooters.

It’s about was at least the third mass shooting in California in less than a week.

On Saturday last week, a shooter killed 11 victims at a dance studio in the Monterey Park area of ​​Los Angeles, after a Chinese New Year celebration on the same street. He shot himself in a shootout with the police the next day.

On Monday, the suspected shooter killed seven people in the town of Half Moon Bay, near San Francisco, on two farms where he had worked. After the actions, the suspect drove to the sheriff’s office, where he was taken into custody without resistance.