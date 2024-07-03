United States | Another Democratic congressman is already calling for Biden to drop out of the presidential race

United States|Raúl Grijalva is already the second Democratic representative who demands that Joe Biden drop out of the presidential race.

of the United States member of the House of Representatives Raúl Grijalva demands the president Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, they say New York Times and Reuters. Grijalva is already the second Democratic congressman to call on Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

“If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think this is an opportunity to look the other way,” Grijalva told the New York Times.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett already on Tuesday demanded that Biden give up in the presidential race.

Biden’s is scheduled to meet with Democratic governors on Wednesday in an attempt to convince them that he is the right candidate to succeed the former president Donald Trump against in the presidential elections in November.

The pressure around Biden’s campaign has grown when the US media reported on Wednesday that Biden had told a supporter that he was considering continuing in the race.

According to the American media, Biden would have said that he knows that he may not be able to save his presidential candidacy. This is the first time that Biden is said to be considering dropping out of the presidential race. The White House has strongly denied the Media information.

The discussion about Biden’s continuation in the presidential race has intensified after last week’s TV debate, when, according to the general assessment, Biden’s performance was particularly weak.