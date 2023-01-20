United States | Another claim by George Santos was revealed to be a lie: the mother did not die in the WTC attacks

Based on an investigation by The New York Times, the claim is not true. This is evident from the immigration documents examined by the newspaper.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA a Republican elected to the House of Representatives in November George Santos has been caught lying again.

Santos has repeatedly claimed his mother by Fatima Devolder was working at the World Trade Center when terrorists flew the planes towards the New York skyscrapers in September 2001.

In a 2003 visa application, Devolder said he left the United States for Brazil in June 1999 and never returned.

In documents filed in June 2001, Devolder stated that he has not been able to return to the United States since 1999 because his green card was stolen in Brazil.

A green card is an identity card that shows a foreigner’s permanent residence permit in the United States.

Santos34, is repeatedly Got caught of his lies.

In December, it turned out that he had lied about, among other things, his work history, education, marriage, ethnicity, family background and possessions. Among other things, Santos claimed to be Jewish, a descendant of Ukrainians who survived the Holocaust, and that his mother died in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Along with the lies, Republicans from Nassau County, New York have demanded Santos’ resignation from Congress.

The demand came at a news conference two days after a nonpartisan watchdog group accused Santos of violating campaign finance laws for federal election officials.

from Santos two criminal investigations have been opened regarding possible crimes in financial matters and lying during this election campaign.

He has said that he borrowed 700,000 dollars from his consulting company for his campaign. However, the origin of the money is a mystery, as Santos’ known wealth does not match the election loan.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said earlier, according to Reuters, that Santos will not get seats on any major committees.