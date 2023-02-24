The US government established an increase in tariffs on Russian products and a restriction on US exports to Moscow

The United States announced this Friday (24.Feb.2023) new economic embargoes on Russia. Here’s the full from the official US communique (94 KB, in English).

Among the measures is the increase in tariffs on Russian products. According to the White House, the measure targets the main commodities exported by the Russians, while reducing the “U.S. dependence on Russia”.

“Today’s action will result in increased tariffs on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemicals worth approximately $2.8 billion to Russia”informed the White House.

The US government will increase import taxes on aluminum coming from Russia. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo he said that, with the action, the US is “denying Russia an important market for its aluminum while defending American workers”.

According to her, these actions will increase tariffs on Russian aluminum by up to 270%.

The White House says measures have been put in place to get the Kremlin to give up the war against Ukraine. The announcement was made on the same day that the Kiev invasion completes 1 year.

The US Department of Commerce has listed around 90 Russian and international companies, including Chinese, which, according to the White House, are involved in the “sanctions evasion” and support for the Kremlin’s defense sector.

“These listings will prohibit listed companies from purchasing items, such as semiconductors manufactured in the US or with certain US technology or software, abroad”.

The measures, however, are not restricted to Moscow. Hundreds of companies and public figures who, according to the White House, finance the Russians in the war, will also receive embargoes.

The measures were stipulated together with the member countries of the G7 (Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and European Union), group of most industrialized nations in the world. Other North American agencies also participated in the elaboration of measures. Read the official announcements, in English:

check out also the list of embargoes against Russian politicians, businessmen, public institutions and companies determined by the Department of State.