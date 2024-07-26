ANDThe United States and Colombia announced this Friday a new agreement that establishes 12 metrics to measure from now on the results of the fight against drugs and the country’s commitment to anti-narcotics matters.

According to the criteria of

The agreement is part of the bilateral negotiations that took place during the High Level Dialogues and were held with the National Police and other agencies of both governments with the intention of going beyond the classic measurements, more focused on the eradication of crops and potential coca production.

Although the new metrics include the number of hectares eradicated annually as a parameter, Other measures are also being established to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking and organised crime.

The largest amount of coca crops is concentrated in 95 percent of the 170 areas most affected by the armed conflict. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

These include joint intelligence measures to facilitate the exchange of information in real time, joint operations to effectively address transnational criminal networks, increasing the operational capacity of security forces through specialized training and the exchange of knowledge, and strengthening criminal justice to optimize cooperation in judicial processes and the extradition of criminals.

Likewise, to expand the capabilities for detecting and intercepting drug shipments and technological cooperation and training to integrate strategies and strengthen human talent in both countries.

“This is consistent with the Colombian government’s intention and the U.S.’s willingness to understand that we cannot measure the success or failure of the war on drugs by the number of hectares planted and eradicated. “These 12 metrics seek to measure the set of actions, such as, for example, the all-time record in cocaine seizures that was registered last year and that is an even stronger blow than the eradication of crops,” said Ambassador Daniel García Peña from Washington during a joint press conference with the director of the Police, General William Salamanca.

Also, according to the ambassador, things like the seizure of chemical precursors, money laundering and smuggling were included among the new metrics.

García Peña expressed optimism that the new agreement would serve as a basis for the annual U.S. evaluation of the country’s performance, which is reflected in the controversial certification process.

Daniel García-Peña, Colombian ambassador to Washington. Photo:EFE Share

“The aim of all this is to have a much clearer diagnosis of how the drug trafficking phenomenon evolves and how aid and cooperation generate important results for both countries,” said the diplomat.

The objective of all this is to have a much clearer diagnosis of how the drug trafficking phenomenon evolves.

Salamanca has been in Washington since Tuesday with a delegation of officials carrying out a high-level tour with their counterparts in the Joe Biden administration.as well as meetings with congressmen and talks at think tanks in the city.

“The relationship with the United States is a fundamental pillar for our security strategies. Through this visit, we seek to consolidate and expand our cooperation, ensuring a comprehensive and coordinated approach in the fight against transnational crime,” said the General.

Salamanca took advantage of the press conference to announce the capture of Luis Alberto Furnieles Garcés, a leader of the Clan del Golfo who was in charge of expanding the organization’s tentacles on the Caribbean coast.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent for EL TIEMPO

Washington