Friday, June 9, 2023
United States and Britain | Biden and Sunak agreed on new economic cooperation, with the aim of responding to the competition with China

June 9, 2023
Foreign countries|United States and Britain

of the United States president Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed on Thursday evening on new economic cooperation between the two countries. Biden and Sunak met in Washington at the White House.

The new agreement signed by Biden and Sunak is intended to strengthen the countries’ cooperation in the defense industry and in the field of renewable energy. The goal of the countries is to respond to the growing competition with China.

Sunak and Biden approved a new “Atlantic Declaration”, which, according to Sunak, sets a new level for economic cooperation between the countries.

The declaration is intended to strengthen the compatibility of American and British industries and also to support the defense alliance Aukusia, which is a coalition of the United States, Britain and Australia. It was established as a counter force to China’s efforts to increase its influence in the Pacific Ocean.

Biden and Sunak also repeated their demands to keep Russia away from civilian nuclear power projects.

At the press conference held after the negotiations, Biden assured that he believes that the United States will support Ukraine financially as long as necessary. Some representatives of the Republican Party in the United States have hesitated to support Ukraine. Biden is a Democrat.

