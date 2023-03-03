United States | An influential American lawyer was convicted of murdering his wife and son

Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty, although he admitted that he had previously lied about his whereabouts during the murder.

American lawyer and heir to an influential legal family Alex Murdaugh was sentenced on Thursday in South Carolina for the murder of his wife and son, according to news agencies and American media, such as CNN and The New York Times.

The board deliberated on Murdaugh’s guilt less than three hours after the speeches.

The judge is scheduled to read the sentence for the double murder on Friday in the morning local time, in the late afternoon Finnish time.

The case has attracted enormous attention in the United States because members of the wealthy Murdaugh family have served as chief prosecutor of South Carolina’s 14th Judicial District for three generations for more than 80 years and have run the law firm for even longer.

Murdaugh pleaded not guilty, although he admitted at trial that he had previously lied about his whereabouts at the time of the June 2021 murder. Murdaugh had told investigators in at least three separate interviews that he had not been to the outbuilding of the family’s hunting farm that night, where his wife and son were found shot to death.

Wife of Alex Murdaugh Margaret Murdaugh was 52 years old and their son Paul Murdaugh 22 years old.

In a criminal investigation found a video shot by Paul Murdaugh, believed to have been filmed just minutes before the murders. According to several witnesses, Alex Murdaugh’s voice can be heard in the background of the video.

The video was shown at the trial and Alex Murdaugh admitted that his voice can be heard on the recording. He said he lied to detectives because he “wasn’t thinking clearly” because of his opiate addiction.

In January the murder trial that has started is part of a larger crime ring that the Murdaugh family is believed to be involved in. Alex Murdaugh’s eldest son Buster Murdaugh is believed to have killed his schoolmate by Stephen Smith in the year 2015.

Murdaugh is suspected of murdering his wife and son Paul, as well as staging his own assassination attempt to create a cover story to protect Buster Murdaugh and get him paid out of his life insurance.

