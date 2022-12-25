United States | An extraordinary winter storm begins to subside in the United States – the temperature dropped to 48 degrees below zero

The weather will remain unusually cold in parts of the United States through the weekend.

United States of America at least 17, with some estimates as many as 19, weather-related deaths have been reported in the trying winter storm. There are deaths in eight states.

Half a million customers of electricity companies were without electricity on Saturday, and thousands of flights were also canceled and delayed due to weather conditions. Electricity has since been restored, but of Poweroutage.us according to, power outages are still a problem, especially on the east coast. In some states, blackouts have been held intentionally due to high demand.

The storm has also significantly hindered the operations of the rescue services, as, for example, the roads have been impassable in some places due to the snowstorm. According to AP, about 71 centimeters of snow has fallen in the Buffalo area, for example.

Three the day-long storm is slowly starting to subside. Minister of Transport Pete Buttigieg tells on Twitter, that the operations of airlines and airports will gradually return to normal.

However, the United States Weather Service has warned that the dangerous cold will continue over the weekend in the central and eastern parts of the country. During the next week, temperatures will return to typical for the time.

Weather warnings have also been issued in Canada, and power outages and traffic disruptions have been experienced.

It snowed heavily in Ontario, Canada on Christmas Eve.

Information of the gradual recovery of air traffic has been received with joy at numerous airports. I live in New York by Zack Cuyler was originally supposed to fly to Houston on Thursday, but the flight has already been postponed twice this week. Now he hopes to be able to visit his family during Christmas Day.

“I’m just happy that I’ll be able to see my family at Christmas,” he says to the news agency AFP.

Parts of highways were also temporarily closed due to icy roads and snowstorms.

Buildings also got covered in ice in Buffalo when Lake Erie water froze on them.

The US Weather Service warned in advance of potentially deadly weather conditions and advised people living in storm areas to stay indoors. On Friday, according to the weather service, the temperature dropped to a low of 48 degrees below zero.

In several in the cities, warm clothes, temporary shelter and other types of emergency aid have been arranged for the homeless because of the cold. For example, in El Paso, Texas, not all migrants who came across the border from Mexico have dared to seek shelter, because many are afraid of the immigration authorities.

Immigrants painted outside in El Paso.

A persistent dog walker in Buffalo on Christmas Eve. About 71 centimeters of snow fell in the area.

