United States An armed man was arrested near the apartment of Vice President Kamala Harris

The suspect apparently suffers from paranoia.

The United States a secret service says police have arrested an armed man near the vice president Kamala Harrisin apartments on Wednesday in Washington.

According to Reuters, a 31-year-old Texas man was arrested near the office area where Harris’ official residence is located.

Media information according to the man is suspected of suffering from paranoia that the military and the U.S. administration wanted to kill him.

The man is said to have sent a text message to his mother stating that he was in Washington “investigating the problem.”

The man is suspected of carrying an assault rifle or shotgun outdoors, among other things. Police found the gun and stakes in the suspect’s car.